294 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

ORLY stock opened at $647.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

