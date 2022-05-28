$280.04 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will report sales of $280.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $280.10 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $205.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,507,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,494,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. 892,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

