26,348 Shares in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Capital Product Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPLP opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

