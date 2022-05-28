$24.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the lowest is $23.90 million. Sientra reported sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $95.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $95.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.80 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $121.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 3,787,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,463. Sientra has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $2,160,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $3,178,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 40.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 529,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

