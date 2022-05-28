23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 102.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 23andMe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ME stock opened at 2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.18. 23andMe has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 13.68.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 607.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.