$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.19.

STZ stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,368.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

