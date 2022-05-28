$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $10.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $357.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.06. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 244,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $3,164,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $2,977,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

