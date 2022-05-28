18,726 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.69. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.