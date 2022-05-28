18,726 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
