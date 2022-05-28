$178.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $178.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.50 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $135.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $724.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.19 million to $746.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.72 million, with estimates ranging from $813.34 million to $951.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,474. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,902. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

