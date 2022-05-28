$178.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) will report sales of $178.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.50 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $135.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $724.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.19 million to $746.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.72 million, with estimates ranging from $813.34 million to $951.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,474. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,902. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.