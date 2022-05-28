129,260 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 75,883 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 374,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

