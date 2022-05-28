$122.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $122.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.27 million and the highest is $124.70 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $114.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.96 million to $498.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $541.56 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 138,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

