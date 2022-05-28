11,866 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xometry by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 753,701 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 954,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 211,228 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Xometry by 1,926.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Xometry by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 703,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 199,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock worth $2,285,665 in the last quarter.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King reduced their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

