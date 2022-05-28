$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.09 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $15.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $55.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 481,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,452. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

