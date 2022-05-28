$10.83 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.44 million and the lowest is $10.07 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $56.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $59.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.06 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $63.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FPI stock remained flat at $$14.90 on Wednesday. 722,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.00 million, a P/E ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

