$10.09 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) will post sales of $10.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.54 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.62 million to $72.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $73.56 million, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $108.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,695. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $405.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

