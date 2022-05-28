$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $82,871,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

