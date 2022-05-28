$1.29 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will report $1.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 million to $1.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $14.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $16.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $61.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 476,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. NextNav has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.