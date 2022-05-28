$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is ($0.78). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($3.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE UAL traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $48.41. 10,986,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,585,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

