$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. NetEase reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $104.00. 2,422,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,948. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

