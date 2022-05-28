$1.04 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 3,257,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,603. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

