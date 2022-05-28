$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.70%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.