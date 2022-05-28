$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.
Several research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE NXRT traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.70%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
