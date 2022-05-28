$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

