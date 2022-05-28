$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.72. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

