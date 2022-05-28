$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.69. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,631,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

