$0.64 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Genpact posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 1,052,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

