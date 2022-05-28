-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Fisker reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSR. Tudor Pickering lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

