$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Safehold reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,143,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,545,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. 220,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.07. Safehold has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

