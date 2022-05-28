-$0.35 EPS Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 839,818 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,064 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. Appian has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $149.82.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

