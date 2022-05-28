-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

APTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 201,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,241. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

