-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,469,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.