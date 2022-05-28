-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,469,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.