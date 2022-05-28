$0.10 EPS Expected for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Azenta posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azenta will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,918. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

