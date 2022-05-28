$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,811. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.