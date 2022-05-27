Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 53,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,352. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.