Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $19.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.09. 160,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

