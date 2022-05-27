Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $18.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.31. 197,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average is $252.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $441,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

