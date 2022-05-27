Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $141,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.