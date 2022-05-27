Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $190.00

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

ZS stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $141,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.