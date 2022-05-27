Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Boosted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $418,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $12.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. 74,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

