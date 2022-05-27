Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Wolfe Research

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

ZION stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

