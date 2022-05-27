Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,665. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

