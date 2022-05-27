Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $604.17 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $604.17 million and $235.56 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00217688 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003056 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.41 or 0.01973226 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00359839 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004256 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,126,302,582 coins and its circulating supply is 12,834,835,429 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

