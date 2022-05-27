Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $335.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $332.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.03 and its 200 day moving average is $471.87. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

