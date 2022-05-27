Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $11.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.53. 627,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $309.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

