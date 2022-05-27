ZClassic Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $419,517.46 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00297663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002456 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

