ZB Token Hits Market Cap of $59.54 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. ZB Token has a market cap of $59.54 million and $431,203.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,437.99 or 1.00010935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001759 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.