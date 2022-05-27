Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Holdings Raised by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 839,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,812. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.