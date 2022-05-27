Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.57. Ra Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.59). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2,278.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Medical Systems (RMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.