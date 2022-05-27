Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to “Hold”

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($276.60) to €282.00 ($300.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($436.17) to €421.00 ($447.87) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($360.64) to €350.00 ($372.34) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($478.72) to €420.00 ($446.81) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($420.21) to €385.00 ($409.57) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $63.68 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

