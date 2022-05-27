Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LABP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

