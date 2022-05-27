Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89. ASGN has a 12 month low of $90.96 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

