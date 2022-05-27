Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

RUSHA stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

